Twisted Metal season 2 filming: When will it begin?

As many of you may know, there is a Twisted Metal season 2 coming to Peacock and there are reasons aplenty to celebrate that! Of course, it also feels rather fair to want to know more news on it as soon as humanly possible.

With that in mind, let’s turn things over here to asking the following: When will production actually kick off? It has not yet for Anthony Mackie and the rest of the cast but according to the Cinemaholic, the plan appears to be having the show start back up at some point in July.

Do we imagine that we are going to see a number of familiar faces back from season 1? Absolutely, with an obvious one being Sweet Tooth. His presence is always going to loom large on a show like this, even if you bring in new characters and try to get the full tournament going in earnest. Remember that you could view a lot of the first season as almost a prequel to the games; moving forward, we expect a lot of familiar faces and something even more akin to the material you’ve come to know and love.

While it is absolutely great to know that Twisted Metal production is kicking off soon, of course this does not mean the show will be! Based on a lot of the information that we’ve got at present, our current sentiment is that we will be lucky to see it return at some point in 2025. Even after filming is wrapped up for the season, there is a lot of work to be done in order to ensure that a show like this is ready to go. Just think in terms of all the special effects that are included!

