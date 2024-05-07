Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date: May 2024 update

With us now entering the month of May, what more can we say regarding a Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date at Peacock?

First and foremost, we should start by noting that yes, there is more of the Anthony Mackie show coming! The actor himself confirmed it at the Game Awards last year and now, we’re just in the midst of the super-long wait for more information on what’s to come.

Now, there has been scuttlebutt for a good while now that Twisted Metal production could be starting up over the next few months, presumably in Toronto this time around. However, we do have to wait and see what ends up being the case as a lot of this information could be subject to change. The filming timeline does indicate, at least for the time being, that you won’t be seeing new episodes on the aforementioned streaming service later this year. This is a show that takes time to make and beyond just that why would you want to rush it? The idea situation here is that everyone takes their time to produce some great stuff, and we have a chance to see something more moving into 2025.

As for what the story ahead will look like, much of it should revolve around something more akin to the tournament that we actually saw in the games. There should be at least a few more characters cast who you are familiar with on some level — personally, we’re still excited to eventually learn more about Calypso through the show’s lens.

Also, it feels like a given that we have to get more of Sweet Tooth. This is the most iconic character within this entire universe! You have to lean into that whenever you can.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Twisted Metal now, including other insight all about what’s ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Twisted Metal season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates along the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







