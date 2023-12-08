Twisted Metal renewed for season 2, Anthony Mackie confirms

For those of you are excited to see more of the world of Twisted Metal on Peacock, we’ve got great news to share now!

While at the Game Awards tonight, series star Anthony Mackie turned up and confirmed that you are going to see another back of episodes for the video-game adaptation. This is a show that proved to be one of the most pleasant surprises of the year! We honestly weren’t sure how a game so much about violence and anarchy could be turned into an ongoing, cohesive story, but the producers found a way to make that work.

Based on how Twisted Metal season 1 ended, we also do feel more confident than ever that there is room to tell a good bit more when it comes to stories. You can actually argue that a lot of the first season was a setup for a tournament that is more akin to what you actually see within the video games. Sweet Tooth is still out there, and you can see some other iconic characters who were there within the source material.

So now that the show has been officially renewed, let’s get now to the next all-important question: When the show is actually coming back. Given that the renewal was just announced today, odds are you are going to be waiting for a long time. Our hope is that we could actually get a chance to see more new episodes in early 2025 at the latest, mostly since that gives the show plenty of time to both film and go through post-production. Anything beyond this could prove a little bit unrealistic.

In general, just be prepared for a lot more action, drama, and also screwball comedy. In other words, everything you loved about the first season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

