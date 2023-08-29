Twisted Metal season 2: EP on possible stories, if renewed

We are a good stretch of time past the Twisted Metal season 1 finale at this point and yet, there is still no news on a season 2. Is that going to change soon? We would love that obviously, but the real sticking point / question mark comes down to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. It is hard to imagine too much more coming out from Peacock until we get resolution on one of those things.

For the time being, all we can do is remain hopeful on the future of the Anthony Mackie series, and also keep in mind that with the tournament, there is certainly a lot that has been set up at this point when it comes to Calypso and some major events from the games.

In speaking per TV Insider about what could be coming, executive producer Carter Swan definitely does reference the tournament, but also acknowledges that there has to be more to it than just that:

Given the ending, it’s out there. That’s one of the obvious next places to go. It needs to be more expanded than that. You can’t do a whole season that’s literally just a car battle every episode. I don’t think that would be exciting television show for anybody. Maybe, I don’t know. There was obviously a reason that we set that up.

In general, we do imagine that a Twisted Metal season 2 would be a balancing act of different things. We do tend to think that the show wants to honor the video games but, at the same time, there was not always a lot of story there. This is not in any way similar to The Last of Us or some other project where there is a specific narrative arc that can be followed. Everyone does have to get a good bit more creative here at the end of the day.

(Photo: Peacock.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

