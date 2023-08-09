Twisted Metal season 2: Is renewal likely after ratings news?

While there may not be any official news when it comes to Twisted Metal season 2 as of this writing, aren’t there reasons for hope? Well, the more that we hear from the folks at Peacock, the more that we ultimately feel that way!

Today, we have a little more news, per Deadline, on the video-game adaptation’s performance so far. Apparently the first season is the “most-binged” comedy that the streaming service has ever had to date, with the average account watching three episodes all at once. That means that people weren’t just checking out one installment, getting disinterested, and then moving on. There was a real commitment to seeing it through, and apparently there were also a lot of people who watched the entirety of the show all at once.

While none of this guarantees another season, there are certainly some reasons for optimism. Take, for starters, the fact that the end of season 1 did very much set the stage for something more coming down the road. Also, the star power of Anthony Mackie — we tend to think that Peacock would love to have him around for as long as possible.

In the end, though, don’t be shocked if we are stuck waiting a long time to get more news on the series’ future. That is simply a result of how long streamers often take to make decisions, plus what is going on right now when it comes to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Resolving those should be top priority, as these people deserve to be paid their fair share.

After all, without an end to these strikes there can be no season 2! We’ll just be stuck in some sort of forever waiting game, and we don’t think that anyone wants that.

(Photo: Peacock.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

