Twisted Metal season 1 finale: Calypso, the ending, & a cliffhanger

Following the end of the Twisted Metal season 1 finale, one thing feels really clear: The writers 100% want a season 2. How else can you explain what happens here?

As fun and as thrilling as a lot of the first season was, there are probably a lot of people wondering why the show wasn’t more like the games. As it turns out, a lot of that is because season 1, effectively, feels almost like a prequel than it does a replication of what you played on PlayStation back in the day. Raven’s mission that she tasked John Doe with was mostly just a test, one designed for the purpose of her wanting to hire him for an upcoming tournament, one held by a mysterious individual known as Calypso (the main antagonist for much of the games). The winner of this tournament is granted whatever they wish, or that is the case in the source material.

Leading up to the show, there were some theories online that Neve Campbell’s character was actually meant to be a modified version of Calypso, but that has turned out to not be the case. Instead, Raven is more of a conduit to bring John into the world of the Twisted Metal tournament, which is where vehicular combat can reign supreme and where we will likely see something that feels similar to the video games. The end of the finale teased multiple characters like Axel and Mr. Grimm, and there could be even more coming moving forward.

If there is a season 2 for the show, we imagine that there will continue to be a lot of layering and further development of a lot of these characters — after all, the purpose of the video games was often just pure carnage. There’s a lot of work that has to be done to flesh out a lot of these people in a series format. We also do think there will be some sort of build-up to Calypso over the course of time.

Meanwhile, Sweet Tooth is somehow still breathing at the end of this season (did you ever think the show would really kill him off?), and a number of major players are poised for a bigger role.

