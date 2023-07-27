Twisted Metal season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?

Following the debut of season 1 on Peacock this week, what are the chances of there being a Twisted Metal season 2 on Peacock? Or, is this video-game adaptation going to be a one-and-done thing?

First and foremost, we should just start off by noting where things are at present. Nothing has been announced as of yet when it comes to the next chapter of the series. Is there a chance that there could be more? Absolutely, but you may be waiting a while for some more news on that subject.

After all, remember this: We are in the midst right now of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes and so long as that continues, there probably won’t be a lot of official announcements made. Of course, this could all be averted if the streamers and studios pay these shows what they deserve, but are they really going to do that in the near future? We’ll have to wait and see.

For the time being, the biggest mistake we think Peacock is making with Twisted Metal is choosing to give viewers the entire season at once. Maybe they think there are a lot of binge-worthy elements to this, and that the presence of Anthony Mackie as a lead will get a lot of people on board. Yet, we think that this show could have really had a big command of the summer, much in a similar way that The Bear could have in a relatively similar situation. Why they didn’t consider a lot of this in their decision making remains baffling to a certain degree. Why not go with something that makes a certain element of sense in a time when there are less shows on the air?

The other risk that season 1 of Twisted Metal runs into is the property itself, which hasn’t been super-relevant in some time. The games were a blast and the show itself brings a lot of great chaos to the table, but this alone does not guarantee a renewal. That will come down to viewers versus budget.

(Photo: Peacock.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

