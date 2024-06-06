Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date: A June 2024 update

Where do things stand as of this month when it comes to a Power Book IV: Force season 3 over at Starz? It makes sense for there to be questions. After all, how can there not be questions? The fourth season of Power Book II: Ghost is going to be arriving in under 24 hours, and that will almost certainly stoke the conversation further.

Well, when it comes to the Joseph Sikora spin-off show, production first kicked off months ago on the latest batch of episodes. That means that in theory, the series could be ready to air by the end of the year … but that does not mean that it will actually will. That’s up to Starz, a network that has both a real and frustrating history when it comes to keeping shows on the shelf for a while. Given that the network won’t be ending Ghost until the fall and they have Outlander coming up in November, there may not be a lot of room in the schedule to bring back Force until 2025.

No matter when the series does come back, it does feel like a certain part of the story is going to be pretty clear: Tommy Egan wants revenge. Just think about what happened at the end of season 2! Miguel has done something with Mireya, and there was a chance that Tommy was both unhinged and heartbroken before that. He had fallen out with his family, and he also wanted nothing more than for Mireya to be safe.

Unfortunately, and even with Ghost premiering, it is hard to be altogether optimistic that there will be any big announcements through the end of the month. There is just not enough of a precedent for the network to announce these dates so many months in advance. The best-case scenario is that at some point before the end of the month, you could hear something more when it comes to casting.

