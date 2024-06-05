Outlander season 8: Sam Heughan jokes about Taylor Swift concert

For those who are not currently aware, Outlander is currently in production on the eighth and final season — a thought that is of course emotional. With that being said, isn’t there still room for fun here and there?

In a new post on Instagram, star Sam Heughan (in full Jamie Fraser get-up) indicated that “most of the cast” is going to be going to one of the Taylor Swift concerts later in the week. He then joked that once she sees a certain somebody in a “ginger wig,” she would want to say goodbye to a certain someone and ride into the sunset with him.

(Obviously, the operative word in all of this is joke — he’s just having good fun with Jamie’s heartthrob status.)

One of the things that this video does really remind us about is that anytime there is some sort of major event transpiring in Scotland these days, there is almost a Bat-signal thrown up into the air for Sam to comment on it. We do understand in a way, given that he has been such a great ambassador thanks to the success of the show. It will be one of the things that be sorely missed when Outlander is over, though we’re sure that Sam will continue to highlight the best that Scotland has to offer.

As for what lies ahead in season 8…

Think of it as a celebration. There will be several elements taken from Diana Gabaldon books, but the show will not be looking to emulate however she plans on emulating her series. We tend to think that the book and the show are in constant conversation with each other and yet, are also their own universes. Comparing the two almost constantly can be a tricky thing. We just how that the end of the show is as spectacular and epic as most of the series.

