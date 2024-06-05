Only Murders in the Building season 4: Steve Martin silliness

While you wait for the premiere of Only Murders in the Building season 4 a little bit later this summer, why not have a laugh?

With that in mind, let’s turn to someone well-known for making people laugh already here in Steve Martin. This is a guy who produces countless laughs on-screen as Charles, but also has no problem mocking either himself or Martin Short behind the scenes.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

In a new post now on Instagram, you can see an image from Steve with what is … a cardboard cutout of Martin’s head and nothing else? He also added on here the following caption:

Actual unretouched image from OMITB, season 4. Sometimes shooting a movie presents unusual circumstances.

Based on a lot of teases that are out there at present for season 4, it does seem like it is going to be more Charles-focused than almost any other … and that also makes sense. After all, remember that at the end of the third season, we ended up seeing the death of Sazz Pataki within his apartment! This was his longtime stunt double and given the way in which the murder happened, there is a chance that Charles was the actual target. This is a chance to dive more into his past than ever before.

Also, it is fair to simultaneously mention here that throughout this season, the trio is going to be presented an opportunity to have a movie made based on their lives. If the third season was a chance to see Broadway as a focus, this time around there’s a chance to look further at Hollywood. As you would imagine, there is SO much to satirize there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Only Murders in the Building season 4, including Steve Martin with … a pig?

What do you most want to see from Steve Martin across Only Murders in the Building season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







