Only Murders in the Building season 4: Steve Martin and a pig?

Sure, there are a lot of guest stars who have been reported as appearing for Only Murders in the Building season 4 … but have you heard about a pig? Sure, the idea here is totally absurd, but isn’t that also a part of the fun?

If you head over to the actor’s Instagram, you can see a new tease from Steve Martin himself that signals that he’ll have a new sort of animal co-star. Sure, we’ve seen everything from dogs to birds on the series over the years, so why not add a pig into the mix here, as well? This is more than likely going to be one of the more silly parts of the upcoming season premiering in August.

For those who do need some sort of quick refresher here, the fourth season is going to start with the trio of Mabel, Charles, and Oliver working in order to ensure that there is justice for Sazz Pataki. Sure, they technically don’t know that Jane Lynch’s character is dead as of yet, but isn’t it pretty clear that they will figure it out in the near future? She died in Charles’ apartment!

Beyond this murder investigation, the upcoming season is also going to feature the trio learning that a Hollywood studio could be looking to turn them into a movie. This should prove to be hilarious, largely because it is the most meta thing imaginable. This could also be what takes the show into California for a while, as we know that a certain part of the story this time around was set on the West Coast.

