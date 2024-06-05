Emily in Paris season 4 spoilers: Emily’s love triangle and more

As you prepare to see the Emily in Paris season 4 premiere on Netflix come August 15, why not get a better sense of what’s to come?

Well, first and foremost, there is going to be a love triangle at the center of the story that is every bit as complicated as you would anticipate. The official logline below does a good job of explaining what the story ahead is going to look like:

After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.

The image above is one of many of many released from Lily Collins for what lies ahead. This is a season that will be gloriously messy and at the same time, it will be wonderfully camp. Eurovision is one of those wonderfully ridiculous things that is perfect for a show like this and honestly, we tend to think that there are a lot of people out there who have never even heard of it. By virtue of that, isn’t there so much more that can be explored within that?

Sure, Eurovision is more of a subplot here than the main focuses, but it will be fun. In general, this season is going to be about big, bold choices that could further define the future.

