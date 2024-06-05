House of the Dragon star Matt Smith on Daemon vs. Jon Snow

Leading up to the premiere of House of the Dragon season 2 in a little over a week, Matt Smith is answering the big questions. Take, for example, who would win in a fight between his character of Daemon Targeryan and Jon Snow from Game of Thrones.

Now, if the question was who we’d like to see take home the metaphorical belt, that is simple: Jon Snow. However, rooting interests don’t often change results, and it is pretty clear that Daemon has a pretty substantial advantage.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week (watch here), Smith indicates that his character would win pretty handily. As for the reason why … well, he’s got a dragon. That more or less tends to overtake anything that Jon can bring to the table.

Of course, the irony is that in the era of House of the Dragon, Daemon having a scaly creature at his side doesn’t help as much. Why? Well, there are a ton of dragons that are out there! Also, he’s not necessarily the most shrewd strategist in the known universe — we’d consider him craft, but we tend to think of him more as an improv master in battle than someone who comes in and follows some sort of script incredibly closely.

Be prepared for a huge season for Daemon — and yet, it also may not be one where he and Rhaenyra are around each other all of the time. Even though they are together, simultaneously there are a lot of other responsibilities that need to be dealt with as they prepare for a massive war with the Greens.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

