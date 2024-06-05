Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 6/5/24?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? the desire for more of it, alongside both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD, is absolutely there. Here is the problem: Not knowing how long it is going to take to actually get all of the shows back.

As you would imagine, this is us transitioning over now to sharing some of the bad news: There is no new episode of any One Chicago show tonight, and nor will there be for the next several months. They are all on hiatus leading into the fall season, which will hopefully kick off in late September. If not then, early October!

If there is any silver lining worth presenting at present, it is the fact that this will probably be the quietest month you have to deal with in a good while, thanks largely to the fact that these shows typically start production in July. By virtue of that, a few more headlines could surface! At the center of many of them will more than likely be if there are new additions to either Chicago Fire or the police drama, given that they each lost series regulars in their most-recent finales. Chicago Med has a new showrunner moving forward, but seemingly, it is going to retain all of its cast.

One other headline that it would be great to get over the next few months is pretty simple: Will there be a big crossover? It has been years since we’ve had them, with the global health crisis making it difficult for a good stretch of time and then the industry strikes last year rendering it almost impossible for this past season. It does feel like we’ve made it to a spot where this could happen again, but there still needs to be a good reason story-wise to have it happen.

