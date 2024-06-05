Just a few minutes into the premiere of The Acolyte on Disney+, one thing felt clear — this show was not messing around. In a matter of minutes, they took one of their biggest stars off the map in Carrie-Anne Moss!

Given how popular she is, why take her character Indara out in such a devastating fashion? Well, so much of it seems to be based just on the idea of stunning viewers, making them more aware that almost anything can happen the rest of the way. This is something that Lost originally wanted to do with a huge star in the first episode (per a lot of the lore out there), but it didn’t quite work out.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, creator Leslye Headland made it clear exactly what she was going for:

“The truth is that I just wanted to create a cold open … I think it’s the TV writer in me, to create a cold open that you were just shocked by.

“Not to compare myself at all to Vince Gilligan, but the cold open to Breaking Bad is one of the best cold opens ever. So whenever I sit down to write anything, I’m like, ‘Well, I won’t be able to top that, but in my show, what’s the version of that?’ And it felt like the best I could come up with was killing Carrie-Anne Moss. It was icing Trinity and just having everyone go, ‘I’m sorry. What’s happening in this?’”

Now, it is worth noting that this death does set in motion almost the entirety of the show from here on out, so there is a larger motive. It can now propel forward with the whole “no one is safe” sentiment at its sails, and it also is buoyed by the fan that this is a separate Star Wars story in the universe. It is hard to guarantee that there are any direct connections between it and anything else coming.

