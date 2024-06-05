Walker season 4 episode 11 spoilers: Missing in action?

There are a few things worth noting at this point entering Walker season 4 episode 11 — what is the best starting-off point?

Well, it is of course worth mentioning that there are only three more episodes to go this season! This is definitely not a comforting thought still, especially when you consider that this is a proper cancellation and not something that has a chance of coming back for more. Some stories could be tied together, but there’s always a chance a few loose threads are left dangling in the wind.

The best thing that we do at this point is not get too far ahead of ourselves. With that, know that the title here is “Let’s Go. Let’s Go.” Meanwhile, the full Walker season 4 episode 11 synopsis serves as a better way to set the stage:

HERE WE ARE – Cassie (Ashley Reyes), James (Coby Bell), Trey (Jeff Pierre) and Luna (guest star Justin Johnson Cortez) start to put together the pieces of the Jackal case, while no one has heard from Walker (Jared Padalecki). Keegan Allen, Odette Annable, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Mitch Pileggi and Molly Hagan also star. The episode was written and directed by Anna Fricke (#411). Original airdate 6/12/2024. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Obviously, the idea of Walker being in the wind is not ideal for anyone, but there’s also no denying that it’s a great setup for what should be a pretty action-packed story, no? Also, it should set up the rest of the season in a pretty exciting fashion, as well. We don’t think that the story is going to end with Jared Padalecki’s character ending in some sort of awful place … who in the world would want that?

What do you most want to see at this point moving into Walker season 4 episode 11?

