Walker canceled after season 4, Jared Padalecki confirms

The writing has been on the wall for a little while when it comes to the future of Walker but now, the sad news has been confirmed. There will not be a season 5 of the Jared Padalecki series at The CW.

In a statement, the actor / executive producer made it clear that the show was ending — but also shared a message of hope along the way:

Howdy y’all.

It is with a heavy heart that I share this news with you.

#Walker will not be airing on #CW for a fifth season.

It’s a tough piece of news to be sure, but we are SO thankful for the #WalkerFamily that has been built, both on set and off.

After four seasons together, we have felt the love and support from the entire #WalkerFamily, and we will be forever grateful.

Too often, we get to be the ones receiving the praise and gratitude and flattery and, all too often, we miss the opportunity to put it back where it belongs…

WITH THE FANS!

In this world, home isn’t a “place”; it’s a relationship.

“Places” can be lost. “Relationships” can live forever.

Our gratitude and love for the entire #WalkerFamily will live forever.

It has been a unique honor to be a part of the cast and crew (and fandom!) that helped #Walker tell the stories that we told.

I will forever smile on the years I got to spend with the cast and crew and studio and network and fandom that made this all possible.

Til we ride again.

So why was this show canceled? Well, this is all tied to something that has been going on at the network for a long time now — a real culling of their shows due to cost-cutting measures. The CW is moving more and more away from their old model of programming and towards co-productions, things that don’t require the same sort of financial commitment. Walker had some ratings, but even still, it was not enough to keep it around.

What do you think about Walker being canceled at The CW?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there is a lot of other updates ahead.

