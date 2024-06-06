Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 3 air date, schedule

After the two-part premiere today on Paramount+, what more can be said when it comes to Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 3? Consider this article a look at the schedule ahead.

The first thing that is worth noting here is that just like season 1, there are ten episodes in season 2. That’s pretty standard for a show on the streaming service, and each one of them could be jam-packed in their own way. There is also going to be a new episode every week from here on out; getting a two-episode premiere was beneficial thanks to the ability to get fully immersed in the world of the BAU again. After all, there was such a substantial wait between the end of the first season and where things are now.

As for what the rest of the season will look like, there is going to be an evolution (pun intended) in regards to what is going on with Elias Voit and the entirety of the BAU. It is clear already that the character is needed for answers on Gold Star, and he may try to push this association to the limit. There were moments in the trailer that show him out of his prison cell, so it is fair to assume that this will happen at some point. Is he actually going to help them find the killer? Or, is he setting up the agents to their doom? All of this remains to be seen.

If there is one thing that does feel clear for now, it’s simply this: We’re still looking at a show that will be dark and twisted. With it on streaming now, it continues to have a chance to push the envelope like never before. It is easy to imagine that they will want to do just that.

