Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Luke Alvez vs. Elias Voit?

The premiere of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is a mere matter of days away from arriving over at Paramount+ — so what more can be said?

As some of you out there more than likely know at this point, the Big Bad from season 1 in Elias Voit is going to be back for more — but in a very different role than what you saw last time! Moving forward, the character is going to be an asset-of-sorts to the team. They may not necessarily want that, but they will also likely realize that he has information that is useful. Knowledge is power, right? Well, if nothing else, they may try to use some of that to their advantage to uncover the truth about the new Big Bad in Gold Star.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, star Adam Rodriguez (who plays Luke Alvez) made it clear that his character is not going to be all that willing to work with Voit — beyond just that, he has little incentive in playing around with some of his tricks or mind-games:

“I think Luke is just over this guy … Luke hates the fact that we have to do this. And he’s not always quite as cerebral as everybody else. And so I think for Luke, his natural instinct is he just wants to manhandle this guy and put a beating on him, at the very least. And so I think he’s just frustrated. He’s waiting for that moment that he can let loose, and he gets a little break there early on.”

Of course, we do tend to think the story will take a lot of different twists and turns in due time, and Alvez’s skills will likely serve a great use. This season should give us a lot of what we like from multiple people within the BAU … but there are also dark twists ahead.

