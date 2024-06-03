Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Alvez & Garcia’s future

Is there something about to be explored between Alvez and Garcia as we move into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

Well, let’s start by noting that at this point, romance seems to not be the priority between the two. The date that they went on was mentioned in season 1 of the Paramount+ series, but it is a thing of the past. Since then, Garcia has also had a chance to have a new love interest in Tyler Green, who will be around moving forward, as well.

So what makes the dynamic between Luke and Penelope exciting moving forward? Well, for starters, there is a better sense of clarity than before. Here is some of what Adam Rodriguez himself had to say about it in an interview with ComicBook.com:

We had this certain dynamic before and then we very briefly … explored it, went on a date and decided, ‘ok, we have to put this in this space. This is what works for both of us here.’ And then this guy gets added to the mix and there’s a whole bunch of reasons to be cautious about it. And for Alvez, I mean he gets to sort of play a different role, really a friend, which you haven’t seen him get to be in that way. [A] big brother kind of thing or little brother, however you wanna call it, where there’s a different layer of protection. He’s guarding her because he cares and you get to see that part of the relationship, which I think is really important for wherever this thing decides to go in the end.

Wherever that does go is something that does not need to be hurried, just like it doesn’t need to be for any character at this point. Everyone seems to enjoy making this new Criminal Minds and by virtue of that, there’s a good argument here for a few more seasons. So long as Paramount wants them, who would say no?

What do you think will be coming for Alvez and Garcia on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

