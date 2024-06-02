Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: AJ Cook on Will’s absence

Without even seeing the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere as of yet, a major headline here has to be Will’s absence from the show.

Where in the world is he? Well, it appears as though Josh Stewart’s character is still alive and for now, there is no evidence that he and JJ have split. However, it seems as though Will is just off working in season 2, which takes place just weeks after season 1 and is told over a pretty-condensed period of time. That would help, at least on some level, to explain why he is not around.

So what does AJ Cook herself have to say about Will’s MIA status moving forward? In a new interview with Pop Culture, she does indicate that she does miss having him around:

[We] miss him dearly, yet we support him wholeheartedly in his decision to not come back. I, of course, miss him like crazy because it’s such a strong relationship that they have, and her family life is such a heart of the show to see that side.

[There is] so much going on that we hit the ground running, and there’s enough awkward relationships to go around. We don’t have time for a healthy one. It’s sad. I mean, I was just as sad as all of the fans because I’m a fan of him, and I’m a fan of our relationship, too. I wish nothing but the best for him, and he’s crushing it in life, and he knows that we are all here rooting for him and that we love him.

The funny thing about all of this is the implication that if JJ and Will’s relationship was somehow messier, we’d probably be seeing more of it on the show. However, that is not happening and we are where we are.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

