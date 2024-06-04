Frasier season 2 spoilers: Kelsey Grammer, Patricia Heaton reunite

Frasier season 2 is seemingly not just relying more and more on nostalgia, but also on some connections to Kelsey Grammer himself. Recently, it was revealed that the actor’s real-life daughter Greer Grammer would be appearing on the show as Roz’s daughter. Now, Patricia Heaton is also coming on board!

According to a new report from Deadline, the Everybody Loves Raymond alum (who starred with Grammer on the short-lived Back To You) is going to be appearing on the upcoming Paramount+ revival as Holly, described as a “down-to-earth, unpretentious and openly mocking of overly-intellectual types. A Boston native who tends bar at upscale restaurants and events, Holly is extraordinarily comfortable with both who and where she is in life, a quality that the always-climbing, always-reaching Frasier finds as alien as he does attractive.”

Just on the basis of all of this, you can argue that this could be a love interest for Frasier — it does not mean that she will be around forever, as this could just be a one-off story designed for laughs or to appeal to those who miss a particular era of TV.

Don’t be surprised if moving forward, the Paramount+ show continues to try to find classic comedy stars to come back in various capacities to boost viewership. There could of course be other people from the original version of Frasier who come back beyond Roz, but it feels like this is likely to be a healthy mix rather than just relying on one versus the other.

After all, remember that at the end of the day here, Frasier still does need to be its own show that can stand on its own two feet. If that does not happen, there is a reasonably good chance that it won’t have any future at all beyond the second season.

