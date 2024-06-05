Shogun season 2: Show EP talks early plans

For those who are not currently aware, the folks at FX are developing additional seasons of Shogun, which allows for a ton of excitement. After all, this was one of the biggest hits of the year and by virtue of that, the expectations will be through the roof for when the show comes back.

Of course, the unfortunate truth here remains that you will be waiting a long time to see what’s ahead. The producers are going to have to move past the source material, so preparing that won’t be an easy thing in the world. Then, the episodes still have to be filmed!

So, what could be coming within another chapter of the story? There are obviously a number of interesting stories that could be told, especially when it comes to Toranaga. Speaking to Variety, executive producer Justin Marks notes further just how much could be explored here:

Not the least of which is that the title character doesn’t become the title character. And yeah, that’s really when you have history on your side, what you don’t have on your side is this wonderful book moving forward. There are no roads where we’re going.

And I would be lying if I said we have the answers right now. We have been speaking with one of our historical advisors who we cherish, and talking just about, “Tell us a little more about William Adams here and Tokugawa Ieyasu there, and tell us about some new characters and some new things that are going on. And OK, yeah. Interesting.”

And really just building that together into a shape that started to feel like, “Oh, I think we have to do this. I think we really love this idea.” And I want to make that point especially clear, that what our document revealed to ourselves and to FX as collaborators is that we know how all of this ends in the final moment. And once we saw that moment, we said, “Oh, now we have to get to that. Now we have to do that.” And that felt much more honest in the way we were searching.

Is there a good chance that a lot of other teases are going to come out within the weeks ahead? Sure, mostly because the first season is going to be at the center of an extensive Emmy campaign. It will be hard to get major spoilers out there this early in the process, but it is hard to deny that 1) the first season was excellent and 2) there is still so much potential for just about every surviving character in this world.

