Chicago PD season 12 premiere date: A June 2024 update

It has already been confirmed that a Chicago PD season 12 is going to NBC at some point this fall — so, when will it be?

If you are to look solely at past normal seasons for the police drama, evidence points to it being back in either late September or early October. Yet, some questions still remain, and that includes when an official announcement comes out.

Is there a good chance that said announcement will be made this month? In a word, yes — there is a long history of fall premiere dates being revealed in either late June or early July, so it feels fair to expect something more said here. It feels realistic to expect that between now and the end of the month.

So is there any other announcement that could come out over the next few weeks? Let’s just say that this is a little bit complicated. It seems as though Intelligence will have to replace Hailey Upton on the team; if the producers do that with Petrovic, there is a chance that news on this will come out before production kicks off later this summer. If there is a new series regular added instead, we could be waiting a little while longer. Despite all of the change, it does at least feel like the story itself will be reasonably similar to past years. There are still plenty of bad people who need to be taken out in the Windy City.

Emotionally, the primary question here for Voight is rather simple: Will he be able to open up again? Being vulnerable does not come easy for him, especially when so many of the people he loves end up leaving. The good news is that Upton is still alive; however, there is no guarantee that he will be seen within the near future.

Related – Is a new series regular coming for Chicago PD season 12?

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago PD season 12 on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







