Chicago PD season 12 spoilers: Will Petrovic join the team?

With Hailey Upton no longer a full-time member of Intelligence on Chicago PD, it makes a lot of sense to think about a replacement. Is the unit going to move forward without someone else, especially since it already felt smaller than ever? We’re not sure that we buy that, especially when you consider the amount of time that Jo Petrovic was on-screen in the second half of season 11.

Think about it like this — the character (played by former Instinct star Bojana Novakovic) is someone we really got to know, from her struggle with addiction to her eventual recovery. She feels like a perfect person to be a part of Intelligence, given her difficult past but also understanding of the job.

However, with all of this said nothing is confirmed. Speaking to TV Insider, showrunner Gwen Sigan made it clear that at the moment, nothing is confirmed:

Yeah, I don’t have an answer on [her return]. I love [Petrovic]. I think that Bojana came in and really made it her own and gave such a great performance and it certainly was so enmeshed in Upton and was able to tell that story for us of where her headspace was at and moving on and healing and trying something different. So yeah, doors are open. I don’t know yet.

Our feeling is that it would be so incredibly smart to use Upton in order to introduce Petrovic, given that it would cause there to be less comparison between the two. Also, you can argue that it almost gave viewers permission to be invested in that character and to start to get to know her early.

Odds are, something more is going to be finalized here over the next few weeks, largely because the writers are going to get back to work — and this feels like the sort of thing you need to know in order to get stories together.

Related – Check out some more news on Chicago PD now, including if we could see Hailey Upton back at some point

Do you think that Petrovic is going to be a major part of Chicago PD season 11?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







