Chicago PD season 12: Could Tracy Spiridakos return as Upton?

In multiple interviews following last night’s Chicago PD finale, it was made pretty clear by Tracy Spiridakos that she’d be open to a return.

So, will that actually happen? Well, it really feels like the function of a few different things, from timing to availability to having the right story. You also want to give Tracy as a performer enough time to do other things, and also to have audiences miss her.

As a result of this, we can’t say we’re shocked that showrunner Gwen Sigan wants to take her time to bring the character back. Here is some of what she had to say to TV Insider:

I don’t know if we’ll see her next season. I think we will always keep that door open. We will never say never. And yeah, if the opportunity arises to bring her back in some context over the next years, we’d be happy to.

In the same interview, Sigan also notes that there were discussions about bringing back Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, but in the end, they wanted Upton’s departure to be more about her own decision to find a sense of inner peace and explore her own future:

Yeah, [bringing back Halstead] was certainly a possibility for sure. We talked about it. We wanted to do our due diligence and go through all the options and see what was the most interesting. What we really came down to is that we wanted this to be about her. I wanted this to be a decision that she makes for herself and shows growth and something different for her. And so it felt like this was the appropriate way to do it and make it really internal and really personal to her of what she was doing.

Now, let’s just wait and see what the future holds for Chicago PD — and if someone else is brought on board full-time.

