House of the Dragon 2: Emma D’Arcy on Rhaenyra challenges

With the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere coming to HBO, there are so many layers across the board that need to be unraveled.

Sure, in the grander sense, the biggest story at present has to be the Dance of the Dragons, and the war that seems to be bubbling over between the Greens and the Black Council. Things are going to be violent, but not always in the way you would think. While there could be relative unity behind the scenes with both groups, there will also be conflict — be assured of that already.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Take, for example, issues that arise between Rhaenyra and Daemon. Both of them are dealing with a lot of grief over what happened to Lucerys last season, but the truth here about grief is rather simple: It impacts everyone differently. By virtue of that, there are going to be a lot of challenges.

In speaking on all of this further to Entertainment Tonight, here is some of what Emma D’Arcy had to say:

“They’re not good communicators, and actually, I think something about their dynamic means that they are not willing to show weakness to one another. This is sort of a fundamental flaw in their relationship. They don’t want to be seen to be weak … So I think… it’s gonna be bumpy.”

Could this be a situation that the Greens are able to exploit? That feels possible, but a lot of it is going to come down to one thing about all else: Whether or not they’d be able to find out. Is it possible that they are able to find a mole in the operation? It’s possible. However, at the same time there could be a mole in the Greens, as well, that they could use to their advantage.

Related – See some more news on House of the Dragon season 2 courtesy of Matt Smith

What do you most want to see moving into the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are further updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







