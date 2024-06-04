House of the Dragon season 2 spoilers: Matt Smith looks ahead

The premiere of House of the Dragon season 2 is going to be coming to HBO at some point in the relatively near future. Think less than two weeks! This season is being set up to be easily more action-packed and dramatic than the first go-around, especially when you consider how certainly storylines have already been set up.

Take, for starters, what Daemon Targeryan is going to be doing as he looks to get a certain element of revenge over everyone who wronged his family following Lucerys’ death. For at least the early going this season, revenge is going to be a theme!

Speaking in a new interview on The Today Show promoting the upcoming season, Matt Smith makes it clear where Daemon’s mindset is entering the season — and beyond just that, also how he finds it difficult to watch himself on-screen. He jokes in the interview that he dipped out of the recent season 2 premiere so that he could take off and get some sushi instead.

In general, Smith seems to enjoy playing this character, even in spite of how dark and twisted much of the overall world may be. He recognizes more than anyone just how divisive certain characters may be, and it certainly does not seem as though that is going to change at any point in the relatively near future.

After all, remember this…

The odds are pretty high at the moment that there is going to be a season 3 of the Game of Thrones prequel. Sure, that may not be confirmed at the time of this writing, but doesn’t it feel inevitable under certain measures?

