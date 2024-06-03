House of the Dragon season 2 video: A new Matt Smith preview

The premiere of House of the Dragon season 2 is almost upon us — in less than two weeks, viewers will return to Westeros!

So, what lies ahead throughout the upcoming batch of episodes? Within this piece, it is at least possible to present something through the lens of Daemon — one of the show’s most complicated characters. We know quite a bit about him already in terms of his capabilities, but for a lot of this season, there is a chance to see another side of him!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Speaking to the folks at CBS News in a new interview, Matt Smith notes that you will see a “lazier” side to his characters at times moving forward. Meanwhile, there will also be an opportunity to see how the character tries to navigate the world politically. There is a small sneak

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

peek from the premiere in the interview, one that features a conversation with Rhaenys where she praises Rhaenyra for not acting immediately after the raven arrived with news of Lucerys’ death. Is it admirable that Rhaenyra did not immediately go on a killing spree? Sure, but at the same time, Daemon presents another possibility: Something more could have been done with Aegon if everyone acted on some earlier impulses.

This is going to be a bloody season, and it does feel like there’s a chance that we’re going to see a lot more when it comes to war and carnage. Yet, at the same time, it probably will not play out either in the way you expect or at your desired pace. Despite this show being a prequel, it does still feel like there is a chance that the producers will surprise you.

The season 2 premiere of House of the Dragon kicks off a week from Sunday; brace yourselves for big things…

Related – Be sure to see the run time for the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere

What do you most want to see moving into House of the Dragon season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







