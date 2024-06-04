The White Lotus season 3 spoilers: Walton Goggins on scripts

The third season of The White Lotus is seemingly going to arrive on HBO at some point next year, and all signs point to great things! There’s an incredible cast, a fantastic location in Thailand, and early teases suggested that the story could revolve in part around spirituality and Eastern religion.

It may be some time still before some other details are shared but for now, there is at least something more that can be shared from the vantage point of hype. With that, why not turn over to Walton Goggins?

In a new interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Fallout actor had the following to say about getting to see the scripts for the first time:

They blew my f—–g mind man. I had expectations as one does if you get the opportunity to read a Mike White script, but I didn’t see where it was going. I didn’t see how all these pieces in this puzzle were going to fit together and when I fully understood the totality of what Mike was trying to say in this third season of this cultural juggernaut, I was overcome with emotion and laughed throughout it and it’s been yet another experience of a lifetime.

This all sounds very much like what The White Lotus often does give you the vast majority of the time. The themes may start to become clear early, but it takes some time for all the pieces to come together. That’s without even mentioning the possible murder-mystery that is present. The first two seasons featured a key deaths at the start of their seasons, so is something similar going to happen? Well, at the moment it does feel like there’s a reasonably good chance of that.

