House of the Dragon season 2 spoilers: The role of Ser Criston

The premiere of House of the Dragon season 2 is coming in just under two weeks and with war approaching, every person should have a role to play. Also, you would think that characters like Ser Criston Cole become all the more important. He’s an imposing and formidable character, and he also is a valuable asset for Team Green at this point.

After all, Cole seems to be a man who is driven in part based on emotion, given how he clearly wanted to be chosen by Rhaenyra and when that did not happen, he opted for vengeance instead. The Greens may think he can be manipulated; whether that is the case remains partially to be seen, but he will have his voice heard. Whether or not people listen, however, is a different question altogether.

In speaking on all of this further now in a chat with The AV Club, here is what showrunner Ryan Condal had to say:

“Criston has always fascinated me … He’s rare in this world because he’s a self-made man. He got to where he is because of his skills. He’s embraced it as he wears this white cloak around his neck. He’s proud of it and it’s also the burden he carries. Whatever you think of him, he’s a deeply interesting character. In season two, as we’ve moved from peace to wartime, it applies interesting pressure to his character.”

Is Ser Cole a pretty polarizing character? Absolutely, especially since a lot of his motives, all things considered, are petty compared to the larger Game of Thrones universe. There is still a lot of depth here that we imagine will be explored … at least in due time. There is still a lot to get through over the course of the stories ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

