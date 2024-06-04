Interview with the Vampire season 2 finale: A ‘sad’ tease

It is true that there are some stories to be told before the Interview with the Vampire season 2 finale arrives over on AMC. With that being said, though, it’s not too early to get some information about it.

While there are a number of different emotions that can be thought about in regards to the end of the season, melancholy has to be pretty high on this list. This is a world where characters live a long time and deal with a rampant sense of loneliness along the way. There are still questions about where Lestat and Claudia are in the present; meanwhile, there is a chance that there’s some element of darkness surrounding both Louis and Armand. While there is hope that a season 3 is going to be coming on AMC at some point; yet, this does not negate the possibility of having some satisfaction before then.

Because the season 2 finale is still a few weeks away, the cast and crew are not going to be handing you too much info at this point. Instead, why not keep you wanting more?

For the time being, here is what Sam Reid (who plays Lestat) had to say on the subject to Collider:

It’s sad, but I think it’s a very, very satisfying conclusion.

For those wondering, a possible season 3 could be rather Lestat-heavy and there would be something pretty darn exciting about that. After all, why wouldn’t it be great to explore this character from yet another perspective? In particular, we certainly do think that there’s a lot of stuff that Armand left out of the story that he previously told.

