Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 5: Self-reckoning?

Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 5 is coming in just a matter of days, and it could continue a trend that has already started.

What sort of trend is that? Well, it’s not that complicated: It is one that is really all about Louis working to better figure out who he is, both as a person and in relationships. He has been so reliant on other people over his life that he may struggle to figure that out. He relied on Lestat, then Claudia, and now Armand. He never fit in with the vampires at the theatre. Him telling the story now to Daniel feels like his attempt to try and communicate with someone who could eventually understand him.

In speaking more on this emotional struggle to TV Insider, here is a little bit more of what Jacob Anderson has to say:

“Louis self-sabotages all the time because he’s not comfortable with who he actually is. I think being a vampire is actually what Louis always was supposed to be … It feels like there’s a relationship between Louis’ vampiric nature and the way he was before he became a vampire. And that’s something that he finds very difficult to accept.”

“His journey in Season 2 is really reckoning with himself. Imagine you go on a journey of self-discovery and what you find is that you were the problem. What you discover is that you’re kind of everything that you dislike about other people. I think that’s a very hard thing to find about yourself, and he does.”

By the end of this season, let’s just hope that there’s an opportunity to get a little bit more clarity on where he stands emotionally in the present. Also, what’s next for him and Armand? Is the interview ever going to end?

