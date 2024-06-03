Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 5: What is the truth?

Next week on AMC you will have a chance to see Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 5 — so what makes the story stand out?

First and foremost, here is your reminder that we have now reached the halfway point of the season and by virtue of that, it is fair to expect every part of the story to ratchet up the rest of the way. This includes questions aplenty about Claudia, who is going through an unbearably hard time as a part of her spot at the Theatre Des Vampires. Meanwhile, in the present it is becoming all the more clear that Louis is being sabotaged on some level … but by who?

At present, conventional wisdom suggests that Armand is pulling some strings behind the scenes, and it is also certainly possible that he is working to turn both Louis and Daniel against each other. There were all of those photographs in episode 4, and then there is this subtle manipulation behind the scenes. Also, what is going on with Talamasca, and how / why did they show up at this point? Something is not lining up properly but because there is such a limited amount of time being spent within the present, the clues are kept at a minimum.

The title for episode 4 is “Don’t Be Afraid, Just Start the Tape” and based on the promo for what lies ahead, there is a chance ahead to learn about one potential truth: What really happened with Daniel in San Francisco so many years ago? There are a lot of missing pieces — heck, there are seemingly some missing pieces for Louis. Filling in the cracks and getting the full story could unearth some sort of horrible truth, and that could rocket us through to the end of the season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

