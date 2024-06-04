Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 6/4/24?

Is FBI new tonight? What about the two other shows who are a part of the franchise in Most Wanted and International?

As per usual, there is quite a bit to get into here … so where should things start off? It feels like the best thing to do here first is to just rip off the bandage: There isn’t anything more coming from this world in a rather long time, and we sure hope that you are patient. At the moment, the earliest that any of the shows in the extended FBI universe could premiere is in September or October, and we have to hope that after that you’ll have a pretty standard run that feels similar to what existed within some of the pre-strike years.

It would be great now to say that there’s a chance for some substantial announcements on the future over the next few weeks but let’s be honest for a moment: That feels unlikely. Instead, our sentiment is that once we get to July, that is when more details could start to come out about future stories and whether or not there are some other cast members who could be added to the mix. There’s a chance that International may find a replacement at some point for Scott Forrester and at a certain point, you would have to hope that this is the case! There aren’t too many cast members here otherwise!

In general, it feels likely that all three of these shows are going to have some sort of time jump, largely because it makes more sense to set them close to real time. That could also give a chance for all of them to get some creative distance from what happened in the finales.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

