The Bear season 3: Will Sugar’s baby arrive?

The third season of The Bear is finally going to premiere on FX later this month, and there are so many different things to consider story-wise. Take, for example, the matter of whether or not the restaurant will actually be a success. Or, will Carmy actually find a balance between his career and his personal life? If you doubt this, let’s just say that the show has given you a ton of different reasons to feel that way.

Now, let’s shift things over and have a slightly different conversation about Sugar — is Carmy’s sister finally going to give birth before the end of the season?

We can at least say this: In the recently-unveiled trailer for the upcoming batch of episodes, you can clearly see that Sugar is still pregnant. This show moves at a snail’s pace much of the time, so that in itself should not come as a shock. However, this does not mean that the series is going to take a page out of Virgin River and have this character expect a baby for the next several years.

As a matter of fact, there is one clue in particular that Carmy is about to become an uncle — the fact that one of the upcoming episodes is titled “Ice Chips.” These are synonymous with births and of course, we tend to think the creative team has that title out there for some sort of reason. This is also one of those teases that they don’t mind having out into the world. While the fate of the restaurant may still be under wraps, Carmy becoming an uncle is the sort of thing that would obviously be interesting to explore. How does this change him — or, does it change him? Does it allow him to think about his own future at all?

Hopefully, answers will become more clear when The Bear season 3 premieres come Thursday, June 27.

What do you think we’ll see when it comes to Sugar across The Bear season 3?

