When Calls the Heart season 12: Who wants a love story?

There are a few episodes that remain in When Calls the Heart season 11 and yet, it is hard to not think more about the future! A season 12 has not started production as of yet, but it could over the course of the summer. That leads into a premiere that will hopefully be in the spring of next year.

Now if there is one thing that can be said with confidence about When Calls the Heart in general, it is this: We’re looking at a show that loves its love stories. However, it can’t give us all of them at once! There is a need to producers to give us varying degrees of stories and by virtue of that, you will never see the same thing with all characters across the board.

With that being said, in a new interview with TV Insider Jack Wagner notes that he would love for Bill to “have some romance again.” Who wouldn’t find that fun, since it does also remind viewers that people can find love at all different points in their lives? A lot of the romance this season has been shown through Mei and Mike, while something is clearly about to bubble over when it comes to Elizabeth and Nathan.

Meanwhile, Wagner notes that there will probably be some sort of overarching threat that is present in Hope Valley coming up, largely because this is the sort of thing that the writers often bring to the table:

“I think there has to be some sort of threat to Hope Valley again. I think that always pays off because it brings the community together.”

One other person it’d be great to see have a romantic arc again is Lucas, mostly because he still deserves that, even if things didn’t work out with him and Elizabeth.

