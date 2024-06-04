Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 2 trailer: A ‘death march’

We are not altogether sure that anyone out there needed another reason to be excited for Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 2, but here it is: More action. Also, bodies apparently dropping all over the place within the prison.

What in the world does that mean? Well, as it is referred to in the trailer here, a “death march” has arrived. The question has to be whether or not this is tied to new arrival Konstantin Noskov, who is turning up and with that, not holding anything back when it comes to whatever it is that he wants. Seemingly, he has already done away with Milo; who is next on the list?

As the trailer gives away, one of the other people targeted could be Iris, and honestly we’d wonder if it was a season of this show if this character was not going to be looked at as a target in some shape or form. Isn’t this just what the bad people tend to do the majority of the time here? Mike will have his hands full on all fronts through the rest of the season, and it is absolutely not going to be easy for him getting to the bottom of all of this stuff.

The #1 thing that you can hope for is simply his survival, but also a small element of stability. The thing that makes Mayor of Kingstown in a lot of ways so complicated is that you may want some clarity but, at the same time, they can’t pass it to you in great abundance. The more that they do that, the harder it will be to keep the stories high-octane and intense.

This is not a long season — it never really is. Things with Konstantin will move quickly, and you have to be prepared for that in advance.

