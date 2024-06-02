Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 2 spoilers: A look at ‘Guts’

Want to learn a little bit more about Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 2? If you thought the premiere was crazy, you haven’t seen anything yet…

First and foremost, here is your reminder that the Jeremy Renner drama is a weekly release, meaning that there are certain parties of this story that are going to be slow-played the whole way through. That means bad news potentially for those who wants to see Mike find his way out of the weeds. (Then again, is he ever going to find his way out of the weeds? Is that really the point of this show?)

If you want to set the table further, just take a look at the full Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

Anchor Bay receives a new inmate, Mike investigates a series of mysterious deaths that occur within and beyond the prison walls.

How insane are things going to get?

We would say about a 6 or 7 on the 1-10 scale within this episode, mostly because you have to leave somewhere to go for the rest of the season! Mike having to investigate deaths here does serve as a good reminder that there are about five different roles that he is forced to take on over the course of a given season, whether it be detective, enforcer, action-movie hero, or guy who wants to try and have some sort of normal life.

Remember that through some past teases from Renner himself, there will also be opportunities throughout the rest of the season to learn more about Mike’s past. That is just yet another thing to store in your back pocket as showrunner Hugh Dillon takes us through the latest chapter in this high-octane world…

