Mayor of Kingstown season 3 video: Jeremy Renner, cast on stunts

In just under 24 hours the Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiere is going to arrive on Paramount+ — are you ready for what is ahead?

There are of course a lot of different things that we could say about this upcoming batch of episodes, but the easiest place to start is with the following: It is remarkable to even be here. Given the near-death experience Jeremy Renner had gone through over a year ago, there was no guarantee that he’d be able to get back on set. He’s even said that in the early going especially this season, he needed to physically and emotionally lead on his fellow cast members in addition to the crew.

Yet, even with all of that in mind, Renner was still able to do many of his own stunts. In a new video over at People Magazine, the actor confirms as much, noting the challenges but also his excitement to be back at work again after such a long wait. (In addition to Jeremy needing time to recover, there were also industry strikes through much of 2023.)

This video also features showrunner Hugh Dillon taking you through some of what the story is about this time around and the elevated sense of stakes. There are some new faces in town, and it really should not come as too much of a surprise that they also have their own agenda as to 1) what they want to do and 2) how they want to go about doing it. In that way, we just tend to think that it creates infinitely more drama and excitement and there’s something to be said for that.

In the end, get prepared for a dangerous, action-packed season that should also evolve a lot of characters in a pretty unique way. We’ll just have to wait and see how the story evolves.

