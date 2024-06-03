Gen V season 2 premiere date: A June 2024 update

Now that June 2024 is here and filming continues in Ontario, is a Gen V season 2 premiere date rapidly approaching?

The enthusiasm for season 2 of the Boys spin-off is likely amplified further by the fact that the flagship show is about to premiere its own upcoming back of episodes. It has already been confirmed that at least two characters from Godolkin in Sam and Cate are going to be a part of the upcoming season — and obviously, it wouldn’t be a shock if some others get added to the mix in future installments.

Would it be great if The Boys reveals a premiere date for the spin-off this summer? Absolutely, but do not expect it. As a matter of fact, it would be a pretty major surprise in the event that anything is noted when it comes to when Gen V is returning for the rest of the year. Because of the time needed to film and do post-production for a show like this, it feels like late summer / early fall 2025 is the absolute earliest it will come back. It is simply too far down the road for Amazon to start lifting the veil on anything here. There are going to be more opportunities to discuss all of this and of course, we’re looking forward to the moment in which that happens.

The only thing that there could be news on this month is tied in some way to casting — or, if The Boys at least addresses some plot points from the end of last season, whether it be the Supe virus or where Marie and some of her classmates are located. (Unfortunately, there is tragedy now associated with Andre.)

What do you most want to see moving into Gen V season 2 at Prime Video?

When do you also think it is going to premiere? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

