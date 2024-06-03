Monsieur Spade season 2: Is AMC making move towards renewal?

If you were not aware of at the moment, let’s just go ahead and say it: Monsieur Spade does deserve a season 2 at AMC. Clive Owen outstanding within the first six episodes as Sam Spade, and the show managed to both evolve the universe of The Maltese Falcon without doing anything to tamper with the original.

Ever since the network aired the season 1 finale earlier this year, they have been rather dodgy when it comes to information about the show’s future. However, is that about to change? Let’s just say that, at least for now, there’s something rather curious that is worth further discussion.

If you head over to the link here, you can see that AMC has posted the entire first episode of the series for free on their YouTube Channel. The major takeaway is that they may be doing this in order to push both the show and Owen right in the thick of Emmy campaign series. However, the first episode has been side more than 37,000 times (as of this writing) just on this platform alone. This certainly is a signal that they could be gaining more viewers who will want to subscribe to AMC+ in order to watch the rest. Could this lead to a season 2? There’s at least a chance.

For those who are not currently aware at the moment, the first season concluded in a way that makes us all the more curious about what another season could look like. There are still a handful of loose ends, and this is said with the knowledge that the network promoted season 1 as a “limited series.”

Ultimately, just remember this: Limited series often do become more. Just look at Big Little Lies for evidence.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

