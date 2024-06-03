Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: The new Adar

The arrival of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 is coming to Prime Video later on this summer, and it will of course be epic. Will there be plenty of twists and turns? We absolutely tend to think so!

One other thing to note here is that there are going to be new arrivals … but that doesn’t mean that all of them are playing brand-new characters. It was first announced many months ago that the hit series would be recasting the role of orc leader Adar, with Sam Hazeldine taking on the role from Joseph Mawle, who played the part in season 1. This is someone who is going to be prominently featured, but they aren’t going to be the same sort of adversary that is present with Sauron.

So how does Hazeldine perceive this character? Let’s just say that the actor had some pretty interesting thoughts about the character to Entertainment Weekly:

For me, the appeal was that he’s a dark character, but he doesn’t see himself as a villain. He’s just trying to protect his children, the Uruk … So he’s doing what he feels he has to do to save them from the genocide, whether that would be from Sauron, who sees them as cannon fodder, or from the elves.”

[At] the beginning of the season, Adar is kind of in an existential crisis because he doesn’t really know what to do next. Sure, they’re going to have to deal with various attacks, but he’s finished what he set out to do. He took on the responsibility of caring for these children of his and finding them a home, and now he’s done that. This sets up his call to adventure in season 2.

This adventure, more than likely, won’t be what Adar thinks it is in the early going — and it could lead to more bloodshed. That is something that simply feels inevitable as the story progresses forward.

