Monsieur Spade season 2 renewal: A June 2024 update

Now that we’ve made it into June 2024, we have to be getting closer to some sort of Monsieur Spade season 2 announcement … right? Is it too much to hope for at this point?

Well, the first thing that is absolutely worth noting is that behind the scenes, AMC seems to have been pretty happy with the quality of the Clive Owen series. Also, they don’t have the same financial responsibility here as they do with some other shows, largely due to the fact that this is a co-production. There are other people here who carry at least a part of the financial burden, and that could be a helpful thing.

So here is where things stand at present: There is little reason to think that AMC would shy away from another chapter of the Sam Spade story at all and if they had it their way, they could even go so far as to announce something more this month. However, this is not fully up to them. The future of the series depends in part on Tom Fontana and Scott Frank having another story to tell. Based on how season 1 concluded, it does feel, at least on paper, like there is something more that they could share about Virginia Dell, that mysterious woman who turned up in the finale.

The truth of the matter

A renewal could be announced this month, in July, or even at the end of the year. It is hard to have that much of a specific rhyme / reason to it at present. This is not a show that is going to follow a typical timeline for a renewal; just know that the desire for more is there and hopefully, that will prove to be enough.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

