Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, June 3, 2024?

Well, this is where the bad news has to be reported. There is no new episode tonight; also, there’s not any more new episodes until at least late September. The expectation is that the network is going to make a firm announcement either later this month or in early July about a start date, with filming starting shortly after that circa mid-July. It benefits the cast and crew to get a lot of episodes in the bank early, as that allows for more flexibility later on. For CBS in particular, it allows them to be able to air somewhere between 8-10 installments starting from premiere night and going into the holidays. It would be pretty crazy to get ten here, mostly because that is all we got for season 21 outright.

Heading into season 22, the top story is of course the status of Katrina Law as Jessica Knight. This will certainly be addressed from the jump, but don’t be shocked if many other characters get multiple spotlights coming up. Meanwhile, there could be a chance to set up the Tony – Ziva spin-off; doing something more substantial with the prequel NCIS: Origins is a little bit harder, mostly because the shows are set in different eras.

Fingers crossed, some first footage for the next season will be released in early September — no matter what changes in the next chapter, it is hard to imagine all that much being different when it comes to the story. This is a series that knows what viewers like from it; after all, there is a reason why it has found so much success over the years!

