House of the Dragon season 2 spoilers: Don’t expect flashbacks

When you consider a lot of the story that House of the Dragon season 2 has going on in the present, it may be safe to say there isn’t much room for the past.

After all, wasn’t there also plenty of the past in season 1? The whole point of spending so much time with younger Rhaenyra and Alicent was to ensure that we understand their relationship and beyond just that, how they landed in their respective positions. That made the death of Viserys, plus what he said to his wife on his deathbed, all the more complicated. There was a real bond that was there, and it is one that has been torn into bits — how things manifest from here on out will be a crux of the upcoming chapter.

With all of this in mind, why revisit the past? The only reason to do so is if there was something forgotten for whatever reason. In a new interview with the Radio Times, Emily Carey (who played the younger version of Alicent last season) certainly did not give us a whole lot of hope that she will be coming back to the HBO hit:

I’m not sure if I’m allowed to say, but I will say don’t get your expectations up!

The fact that Carey does not even know suggests that she is someone who has not worked within the world of the show for quite some time — and as great as she was as younger Alicent, that is okay. House of the Dragon does need to move forward, and it certainly provided her with a great platform. That same goes for Milly Alcock, who played the younger version of Rhaenyra — she is currently slated to be Supergirl within James Gunn’s new version of the DCU.

Do you think there will be any flashbacks through all of House of the Dragon as we move forward?

