Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiere: Is Milo really dead?

Have we reached the end of the Milo storyline on Mayor of Kingstown season 3? Following the premiere, it may be easy to argue as much.

After all, it appears as though mobster Konstantin took care of Aidan Gillen’s character … though it also still feels like there is a certain amount of ambiguity tucked away here. Unless you see a body within the world of television, can you really say that a person is gone for sure? At the moment, this certainly feels like one of those interesting questions to think about.

Now, with that being said, a quote from star Jeremy Renner himself does appear to suggest that Milo is a goner. Here is some of what he had to say to TV Insider:

“As we lose Milo, which was a huge force in the show, the new powerhouse steps in for him and creates a different whole different dynamic. Mike can kind of start fresh, pragmatically, tell him, ‘This is how it works in his town.’ … With new drama, there’s new baddies, so it forces Mike to probably be that much better, or that much more evil.”

If this is the end for Milo, it honestly should not feel like that much of a surprise — mostly because it is a part of the format for a show like this to switch out adversaries here and there to constantly keep things fresh. Also, sometimes with certain characters, you reach a point where it is hard to sustain them in a world anymore. Comic-book shows run into this all the time, where at some point, you would assume that a super-villain either gets killed or locked away, as opposed to just being able to run around free. Sure, Mayor of Kingstown is not a comic-book show, but it does feel a prison as core to its story…

Related – Learn some more about the next Mayor of Kingstown episode right now

What did you think about the events of the Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiere?

Do you think that Milo is truly a goner? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







