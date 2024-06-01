Wednesday season 2 premiere date: A June 2024 update

With June 2024 now officially upon us, has something more changed in regards to Wednesday season 2 at Netflix? Clearly, this is a show that most of the collective internet wants soon and for good reason. The first season was a certified smash, and Jenna Ortega has to be considered one of the biggest stars in the television / film world these days.

As for whether or not there is anything new to report here versus a month ago, a lot of it is subjective. One important thing to note here is that filming remains ongoing and so far, everything behind the scenes has gone according to plan. Ireland is the primary home base for production this time around, and Ortega is being joined by a number of new players including Steve Buscemi, Christopher Lloyd, and Thandiwe Newton.

While all of this may be exciting, it does not take away the reality that television moves at a pace that it really needs to. This is not something that can be rushed along and if it was, the quality would not be as good. Wednesday is expensive and has a number of visual effects. This is one of the reasons why the streaming service will not say anything new about a premiere date this month unless they have some shocking / irrational confidence they can meet a specific window later on. For the time being, late 2025 / early 2026 remains the most likely estimate when you take into consideration everything that needs to be done.

Wednesday could still get another casting announcement or two this month, but do not be surprised if June concludes with all of us collectively having the same amount of knowledge that we had at the end of May. Netflix does not often release sporadic casting information on a show in production; instead, they release a lot of it at once and in this instance, they have already done that.

Just remember the largest story-related tease that has been revealed so far: The two chapter of the show will lean more into horror. That alone is a cause for excitement.

