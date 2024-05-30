Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Why the continued wait?

As some of you may be aware at this point, Wednesday season 2 is currently in production at Netflix. Also, it will be that way for quite some time. This is not a show that is made in a short period of time. There is a large cast, big locations, and then a lot of visual effects to be implemented after the fact.

It has been a long wait already since the first season premiered all the way back in the fall of 2022, and that is only going to continue. The primary reason for this can be identified courtesy of everything that we’ve listed out already, but there is another clear reason that is tied to the following: Why it has taken this long for production to get underway in the first place. For the culprit there, you just have to look towards the industry strikes of last year. This pushed back the writing process, and that may have also pushed back when cameras rolled.

There are rumors at this point that Wednesday will not be back until late 2025 or early 2026 and yet, at the same time nothing has been confirmed on that subject as of yet. Instead of worrying too much about that, the better thing to do is hope that there are more updates along the way from Jenna Ortega and the rest of the cast. Netflix is going to remain invested in keeping all of us fed.

So moving forward into the next season, be prepared for the title character to face new challenges after the mystery that dominated much of season 1. Ortega has already indicated that the new episodes will be “darker” than what was present the first time around, and will also likely avoid some of the love-triangle tropes and trappings that were present throughout the first season.

Some new additions for the series include the likes of Steve Buscemi and Thandiwe Newton.

