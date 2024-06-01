Blue Bloods season 14: More early series finale teases?

Even though you may be waiting until the end of the year to see the Blue Bloods series finale arrive on CBS, there are teases and breadcrumbs online!

So, what sort of teases are these? Let’s just say that they have a little bit based on locations more so than any particular storyline.

For those unaware, writer and executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor co-wrote the upcoming finale alongside showrunner Kevin Wade has already been sharing images of some of the location scouting being doing for the episode. If you head over to Instagram, then you will see that some of the locations being considered right now include a shipyard, a park, and a great spot overlooking the New York City skyline. At least part of the episode will be filmed in lower Manhattan.

Over the years, one of the many marvels with Blue Bloods is how creative the team has been to find locations, especially since shooting in the Big Apple is not cheap and you also have to find place where you can do a lot of work without interruptions from foot traffic or real-life events. During the global health crisis of 2020 / 2021, it was even more of a challenge since you had to venture pretty far off the beaten path and follow additional rules.

What will the final episode look like?

Some of this can be filed under “too early to tell.” However, at the same time it feels like it will be a proper celebration of the past almost 15 years of episodes. There could be faces old and new, plus some reflective and nostalgic storylines. It feels like Wade and O’Connor will keep the door open for some sort of revival down the road, mostly because the cast and crew never seemed particularly interested in ending the show this season in the first place. Unfortunately, that choice was out of their hands.

